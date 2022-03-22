Sherman High School damaged in Monday night storm

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Another calamity of Monday night’s storm, a brand new athletic facility. Much of Monday night’s storm hit closer to Lake Texoma, but Sherman High School saw damage in what may have been a brief tornado touchdown. The National Weather Service is still investigating.

A funnel cloud was caught forming on a school security camera around 6:30 p.m.

It shows high winds tearing through which moved heavy track and field equipment.

High jump and long jump mats weighing several hundred pounds knocked down fences. Steel frame mat coverings were thrown across campus. And even some exterior damage to the high school itself.

“It blew it through our fencing, it hit the stands. And so we sustained a little bit of damage on our bleachers. And also some downed fences. And then damage on the corner of our third floor on some exterior metal panels,” said Dr. Tyson Bennett, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations for Sherman ISD.

It hasn’t been confirmed by the National Weather Service yet if a tornado is the culprit of this damage. Most of it has already been cleaned up. The district said they’re just glad the damage was minor and nobody was hurt.

