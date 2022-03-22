Sherman PD searching for alleged bank robber

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is looking for a man they said robbed a City Credit Union in Sherman Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened at a City Credit Union on West Wilson Avenue at 10:00 a.m.

Officers said an unidentified male suspect entered the credit union lobby, displayed a handgun, and ordered the employees to provide him with money.

Sherman PD said the employees complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect fled the location in a gray sedan, which is believed to be a Ford Focus.

According to a Facebook post made by Sherman PD, the suspect can be seen wearing a black hoodie-style jacket, a black cap, sunglasses, jeans, and white shoes.

Police said the suspect also wore what is believed to be fake mustache and beard in order to disguise his identity.

If you have any information that will assist in identifying the suspect, please call Detective Ryan Hapiuk at (903) 892-7324.

