Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherman PD searching for alleged bank robber

The Sherman Police Department is looking for a man they said robbed a City Credit Union in...
The Sherman Police Department is looking for a man they said robbed a City Credit Union in Sherman Tuesday morning.(Sherman Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is looking for a man they said robbed a City Credit Union in Sherman Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened at a City Credit Union on West Wilson Avenue at 10:00 a.m.

Officers said an unidentified male suspect entered the credit union lobby, displayed a handgun, and ordered the employees to provide him with money.

Sherman PD said the employees complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect fled the location in a gray sedan, which is believed to be a Ford Focus.

According to a Facebook post made by Sherman PD, the suspect can be seen wearing a black hoodie-style jacket, a black cap, sunglasses, jeans, and white shoes.

Police said the suspect also wore what is believed to be fake mustache and beard in order to disguise his identity.

If you have any information that will assist in identifying the suspect, please call Detective Ryan Hapiuk at (903) 892-7324.

On March 22, 2022, at approximately 1000hrs, an Aggravated Robbery occurred at City Credit Union located at 401 West...

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from Marshall County following Monday’s tornadoes.
One dead, injuries reported after tornadoes rip through Texoma
Six high school students were killed in a crash early Tuesday afternoon.
6 teens killed in Tishomingo crash
“It knocked [their] water tower on to the house.” -Britney
Tornadoes rip through Texoma, causing extensive damage to homes
A Whitesboro man is in the Grayson County Jail accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Whitesboro man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Parts of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area closed Monday morning due to wildfires.
Parts of Oklahoma national park closed due to wildfire

Latest News

First Baptist Church offering shelter in Whitesboro
Community coming together for Shorewood Shores victims, despite school rivalry
Rivalry aside, neighboring communities help each other after deadly storm
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado with 130 miles per hour winds ripped...
EF2 tornado devastates Sherwood Shores neighborhood
Another calamity of Monday night’s storm, a brand new athletic facility.
Sherman High School damaged in Monday night storm
Cooke Co. EF-1 tornado destroys several homes, barns.
Cooke Co. EF-1 tornado destroys several homes, barns