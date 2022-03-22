Texoma Local
Tornadoes rip through Texoma, causing extensive damage to homes

“It knocked [their] water tower on to the house.” -Britney
"It knocked [their] water tower on to the house." -Britney
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TEXAS (KXII) - Here’s a look at some of the damage from Monday’s tornadoes.

According to the Lake Texoma Association, the LTA office will be a drop off site for immediate needs for the tornado relief efforts.

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores.
The LTA said if you’re coming from Durant, cross the bridge, first road to the left coming up the hill, first permanent building on the left across from Catfish Bay Store, but this list may change as the day progresses and more information comes in.

The LTA office is located at 11934 State Park RD.

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores.
According to LTA Marshall County has asked people who want to help with the cleanup to wait until they can access the needs Tuesday morning.

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores.
They also said Red Cross is set up at the KMAC in Kingston for shelter.

The First Baptist Church in Whitesboro is acting as a shelter for the Sherwood Shores area.

LTA will be there to receive after 8:30.

You can call (580) 564-2334, (918)200-5765, or (405)600-4231 if that line is busy for more information.

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores.
Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores.
Damage from Monday’s tornadoes.
Damage from Monday’s tornadoes.
Damage from Monday’s tornadoes.
Damage from Monday’s tornadoes.
Damage from Monday’s tornadoes.
Damage from Monday’s tornadoes.
"Damage at petroflex in Gainesville." -Jonathan Montanez
Damage from Monday’s tornadoes.
Damage from Buncombe Creek.
"Our lovely motor home was hit by a pecan tree we had in our yard for over 150 year."-Susie Boggs
"My daughter, her husband, and their kids were in the tornado while it was going on, but...
Damage from Buncombe Creek.
Damage from Buncombe Creek.
Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores.
Damage from Buncombe Creek.
Sherwood Shores damage.
Buncombe Creek, Twin Ponds, development in Kingston, OK
At least one person was killed and several others were injured when tornado-warned severe...
Damage from Sherwood Shores
Buncombe Creek, Twin Ponds, development in Kingston, OK
Damage in Sherwood Shores.
According to the Denison Chamber of Commerce, donations may also be dropped off at their office, 313 W. Woodard in Denison.

An emergency shelter has been opened in Whitesboro for those needing shelter at First Baptist Whitesboro, CLC Building at 124 Center St.

A list of items needed:

  • Water
  • Gatorade
  • Trash Bags
  • Gloves
  • Diapers
  • Wipes
  • Baby formula
  • Baby food
  • Hygiene items
  • Socks
  • Tarps
  • Batteries
  • Flashlights
  • Blankets
  • Snack type foods
  • Easy foods
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Towels
  • Wash cloths
  • Pet food
  • First Aid Supplies

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

