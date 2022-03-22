Tornadoes rip through Texoma, causing extensive damage to homes

TEXAS (KXII) - Here’s a look at some of the damage from Monday’s tornadoes.

According to the Lake Texoma Association, the LTA office will be a drop off site for immediate needs for the tornado relief efforts.

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores. (James Pegram)

The LTA said if you’re coming from Durant, cross the bridge, first road to the left coming up the hill, first permanent building on the left across from Catfish Bay Store, but this list may change as the day progresses and more information comes in.

The LTA office is located at 11934 State Park RD.

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores. (James Pegram)

According to LTA Marshall County has asked people who want to help with the cleanup to wait until they can access the needs Tuesday morning.

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores. (James Pegram)

They also said Red Cross is set up at the KMAC in Kingston for shelter.

The First Baptist Church in Whitesboro is acting as a shelter for the Sherwood Shores area.

LTA will be there to receive after 8:30.

You can call (580) 564-2334, (918)200-5765, or (405)600-4231 if that line is busy for more information.

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores. (James Pegram)

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores. (Apryl Aycox)

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes. (Lori Drockton)

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes. (Lori Drockton)

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes. (Lori Drockton)

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes. (Kelly coxsey)

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes. (Jonathan Montanez)

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes. (Jonathan Montanez)

"Damage at petroflex in Gainesville." -Jonathan Montanez (Jonathan Montanez)

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes. (Justin)

Damage from Buncombe Creek. (Gilbert Sanchez)

"Our lovely motor home was hit by a pecan tree we had in our yard for over 150 year."-Susie Boggs (Susie Boggs)

"My daughter, her husband, and their kids were in the tornado while it was going on, but everyone is safe and sound"-Susie Boggs (Susie Boggs)

Damage from Buncombe Creek. (Gilbert Sanchez)

Damage from Buncombe Creek. (Gilbert Sanchez)

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores. (Britney)

Damage from Buncombe Creek. (Gilbert Sanchez)

Sherwood Shores damage. (Kat)

Buncombe Creek, Twin Ponds, development in Kingston, OK (Regan Williams)

At least one person was killed and several others were injured when tornado-warned severe storms struck on both sides of Lake Texoma Monday evening. (Apryl Aycox)

Damage from Sherwood Shores (Apryl Aycox)

Buncombe Creek, Twin Ponds, development in Kingston, OK (Regan Williams)

Damage in Sherwood Shores. (Kat)

According to the Denison Chamber of Commerce, donations may also be dropped off at their office, 313 W. Woodard in Denison.

An emergency shelter has been opened in Whitesboro for those needing shelter at First Baptist Whitesboro, CLC Building at 124 Center St.

A list of items needed:

Water

Gatorade

Trash Bags

Gloves

Diapers

Wipes

Baby formula

Baby food

Hygiene items

Socks

Tarps

Batteries

Flashlights

Blankets

Snack type foods

Easy foods

Hand sanitizer

Towels

Wash cloths

Pet food

First Aid Supplies

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

