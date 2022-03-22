Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Windy Wednesday, Frost Possible Thursday Morning, 80s By Sunday!

All aboard the late March roller-coaster
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong low pressure that helped bring a major tornado outbreak to Texoma and points south Monday will slowly retreat to the northeast tomorrow and Thursday. The slow movement of the low means that gusty, chilly winds will continue form the northwest. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, highs will improve somewhat but will run about 10 degrees below average for late March.

Thursday morning could see a frost or even a patchy light freeze if the wind drops off enough. This is not certain, but for sure we’ll get down into at least the upper 30s. After that, a warming trend kicks in and we’re back to around 80 degrees for the weekend.

Long-range models show the next chance for rain arrives with an upper low the middle of next week.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Thursday: Sunny and breezy

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday: Sunny, windy and warm

Monday: Sunny and very windy

Tuesday: 20% Showers, very windy

Steve LaNore

ChiefMeteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from Marshall County following Monday’s tornadoes.
One dead, injuries reported after tornadoes rip through Texoma
Six high school students were killed in a crash early Tuesday afternoon.
6 teens killed in Tishomingo crash
“It knocked [their] water tower on to the house.” -Britney
Tornadoes rip through Texoma, causing extensive damage to homes
A Whitesboro man is in the Grayson County Jail accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Whitesboro man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Parts of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area closed Monday morning due to wildfires.
Parts of Oklahoma national park closed due to wildfire

Latest News

Road Conditions Thurs AM
Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home