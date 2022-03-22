Windy Wednesday, Frost Possible Thursday Morning, 80s By Sunday!

Strong low pressure that helped bring a major tornado outbreak to Texoma and points south Monday will slowly retreat to the northeast tomorrow and Thursday. The slow movement of the low means that gusty, chilly winds will continue form the northwest. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, highs will improve somewhat but will run about 10 degrees below average for late March.

Thursday morning could see a frost or even a patchy light freeze if the wind drops off enough. This is not certain, but for sure we’ll get down into at least the upper 30s. After that, a warming trend kicks in and we’re back to around 80 degrees for the weekend.

Long-range models show the next chance for rain arrives with an upper low the middle of next week.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Thursday: Sunny and breezy

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday: Sunny, windy and warm

Monday: Sunny and very windy

Tuesday: 20% Showers, very windy

Steve LaNore

ChiefMeteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.