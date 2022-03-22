Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Zelenskyy thanks Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for raising $35 million for Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis thank those who have donated to their fundraiser for Ukraine. (Source: GoFundMe/Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $35 million for Ukraine, which earned them a special “thank you” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

The actors had a goal to raise $30 million on GoFundMe for Kunis’ home country, where she was born in 1983.

More than 71,000 people have donated as of Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy thanked the couple for being “among the first to respond to our grief.”

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world,” Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet, sharing a photo of himself on a video call with Kutcher and Kunis.

The money raised will be donated to Flexport – an organization that is shipping relief supplies to refugees – and to Airbnb, which is providing free housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Kutcher and Kunis also pledged to donate $3 million of their own money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Tishomingo crash were in car that seats 4
Damage from Marshall County following Monday’s tornadoes.
One dead, 16 injured after tornadoes rip through Texoma
Another calamity of Monday night’s storm, a brand new athletic facility.
Sherman High School damaged in Monday night storm
“It knocked [their] water tower on to the house.” -Britney
Tornadoes rip through Texoma, causing extensive damage to homes
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado with 130 miles per hour winds ripped...
EF2 tornado devastates Sherwood Shores neighborhood

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
Legal experts to weigh in on last day of Jackson hearings
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
The federal transportation mask mandate ends April 18, barring another extension.
Airlines push to end COVID masking, test rules
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile