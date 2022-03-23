Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank

U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.
U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.(U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a 4-year-old girl who was left alone on a riverbank after a smuggler carried her across the border and abandoned her.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector said there were “no parents to be found,” but the child is now safe.

Between March 18 and 21, Del Rio Sector agents encountered four large groups of migrants – each with more than 100 people – after they entered the U.S. illegally. Border Patrol said a total of 485 migrants were found between the four groups.

Officials did not provide further details about the 4-year-old.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Tishomingo crash were in car that seats 4
Tishomingo community came to Calvary Baptist Church for a prayer vigil
Prayer vigil for 6 killed in crash
Damage from Marshall County following Monday’s tornadoes.
One dead, 16 injured after tornadoes rip through Texoma
Another calamity of Monday night’s storm, a brand new athletic facility.
Sherman High School damaged in Monday night storm
“It knocked [their] water tower on to the house.” -Britney
Tornadoes rip through Texoma, causing extensive damage to homes

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
Biden plans gas shipments to Europe to cut Russian leverage
The cost of rent in the United States has jumped 17% since last year, hitting an all-time new...
Rent prices jumped 17% since last year, hitting new record
Emily Lu, a student in the environment science graduate program at Ohio State, tries to extract...
Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah