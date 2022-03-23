Texoma Local
EF2 tornado devastates Sherwood Shores neighborhood

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado with 130 miles per hour winds ripped through Sherwood Shores Monday night.

“I feel like it just came out of nowhere,” said Apryl Aycox, who lost her home to the tornado.

By the time Aycox realized she needed to take shelter, it was too late.

“I went to let my dog out to use the bathroom and saw stuff flying in the air, and that’s when we knew it was coming,” said Aycox.

With no time to get to her storm shelter, she said she grabbed her kids and put couch cushions over them.

She says her dogs sat on top to shield them.

“I was in panic mode,” said Aycox.

She says her home is now unlivable.

Down the road, Angela Brewer got a frantic call from her friend across the street, whose husband is on oxygen.

“You had to weave in between the trees to even get to her house, and we pulled up, and everything was gone,” said Brewer. “It looks like a disaster.”

Her friend’s house is gone, but hers is still standing.

“Your things can always be replaced but your family can’t be,” said Brewer.

Grayson County OEM confirmed a 73-year-old woman died, and 10 others were taken to the hospital for injuries.

As the new day began, neighbors got their first glimpse of the aftermath.

“It’s sad to watch somebody lose everything that they got,” said Wigley. “That’s the hardest part.”

Many are just grateful to be alive.

“We had an angel watching after us,” said Brewer.

And ready to rebuild.

“It’s a small-town community,” said Wigley. “They are going to come together. That’s what Texas does. We stick together, and we come together if we have to.”

First Baptist Church opened its doors as a shelter for people who need a place to stay.

And if you want to help, the Lake Texoma Association is taking donations.

You can call 903-465-1551.

Right now, they said they need everything from food and water to trash bags and first aid supplies.

