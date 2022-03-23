First Baptist Church offering shelter in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Neighbors helping neighbors around Texoma this week after an EF2 tornado ripped through several counties.

American Red Cross and First Baptist Church in Whitesboro, teamed up to provide a shelter for those who were affected by the storms.

The shelter opened their doors at 1 p.m., on Tuesday and are offering people a warm place to sleep, with food, health and counseling services and spiritual care.

Since opening, several members of the community have stopped by to donate essentials like food, clothes, water and hygiene products.

“Things that can bring comfort to a child that really has no understanding of what devastation is,” said Whitesboro resident, Andrea Anderson.

“And that’s what we want to help alleviate,” said Beverly Martin, Disaster Program Manager. “That’s why it’s a dry place to sleep, its safe, food to eat.”

If you or anyone you know is in need of food or a safe place to sleep, the shelter is located at 124 Center St, Whitesboro, TX 76273. For more information visit here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.