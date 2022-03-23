Gov. Greg Abbott visits Grayson Co. following deadly tornado

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Governor Abbott stopped by Grayson County with a signed disaster declaration in response to Monday’s tornadoes.

Sherwood Shores is among the many Texas towns trying to rebuild, with more than 53 structures and homes destroyed.

The community is also grieving the only loss of life in Texas from the tornadoes.

“If there was anything that I wish we could do over again, it would be to do something to protect Viranda Rodgers,” said Abbott.

Despite all the damage, he said no one has needed shelter yet.

“Those that have had their homes destroyed are staying with family or friends or have other accommodations set up,” said Abbott.

A part of his visit includes state relief.

“I’ve signed a disaster declaration that includes Grayson and Cooke Counties,” said Abbott.

The declaration gives county judges the ability to have certain rules and regulations waived to speed up the recovery, something people running relief efforts say they can’t go without.

“When our small little 5,000 dollars runs out, these people are going to be in the streets or having to go into shelters or leave the community that they’ve grown up in,” said Stephanie Chandler, CEO of United Way of Grayson County. “It’s life-changing.”

He also asked people to submit reports of property damage online to tap into federal relief.

“Bottom line, we as an entire group, including the citizens of Grayson County and Cooke County, we all need to do everything we can as quickly as possible to make damage assessments and to report those assessments so that we can qualify for FEMA support,” said Abbott.

Sherwood Shores fire department is also taking donations at their station.

Abbott said people who need help financially during the recovery can text GCTV to 313131.

As of Wednesday, Abbott said eight people from Sherwood Shores are still in the hospital.

