Kingston man, neighbors take cover from tornado in storm cellar

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston man fit eight of his neighbors in his storm cellar as a tornado ripped through the area just over 1000 yards away from where they were bunkered down.

Kimberly Aker said the sky was dark around 6:30 pm when the tornado made its way through to Kingston. As they pulled up to their home the winds were so strong, Aker said, that when they go out of their car they couldn’t even shut their doors.

“We saw the tornado and it was just spinning in my neighbors yard,” Aker said.

Her neighbor Mike Wilson and five others, including Aker’s son, husband and aunt were bunkered in the cellar as Wilson waved Aker and her granddaughter Daisy Avery over.

“If we got there any later we probably would have wound up on the road,” Avery said.

Wilson and Aker’s husband were standing Wilson’s porch watching the tornado come through, just 1000 yards away, before Aker arrived.

“We saw the debris cloud and it was metal up in the air,” Wilson said.

As they were filing everyone into the cellar Wilson looked out towards the tornado as saw a barndiminium that was under construction in the area quiver and collapse, and that’s when he jumped in the cellar and shut the door.

All eight of them bunkered down as loud winds howled, then passed.

“We were not expecting to have our house when we got out of there,” Aker said.

But Wilson’s house and Aker’s house were in tact. Power was knocked out to the neighborhood, but Aker said that the four houses her family owns in the area were untouched.

One person was killed and 11 injured by the tornadoes and storm that hit both sides of Lake Texoma Monday.

“A house is a house and the most important thing is that we were all safe and the house can be replaced,” Aker said.

