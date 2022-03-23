Rivalry aside, neighboring communities help each other after deadly storm

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - School rivalries are a tradition here in Texoma, but so is helping each other in our darkest times.

One pair of rivals put their differences aside to help each other after the storm wiped out the homes of several students.

“That’s a community that’s 20 miles north of us, if even that, and so these kids’ paths cross all the time at sporting events and even if they are just hanging out or they see each other at Whataburger or whatever it is,” Collinsville High School Principal Kim Patterson said.

Shorewood Shores took a massive hit in Monday night’s tornadoes.

Some students who live in that town go to Whitesboro schools.

“We were out there last night and we did not get to see a lot because it was so dark at that time but the pictures we’ve seen today are catastrophic, there’s a great deal of damage out there,” Whitesboro High School Principal Marlene Robinson said.

Robinson said after seeing what happened, she had to do something to help, so she made a Facebook post asking for donations.

“So within about 20 minutes of that many school districts had reached out to us but Collinsville was one of the first that reached out and said we want to help, what can we do?,” Robinson said.

“I sent her a text and said hey CHS and Collinsville community wants to help and what can we do and she let me know that they were all at Sherwood Shores fire department and that they needed an immediate need for snacks and waters for all of their rescue workers,” Patterson said.

Patterson sent out a text to Collinsville High School students and staff about what Whitesboro needed.

By 10 a.m. more than $800 was raised.

“You know we teach our kids to serve the greatest thing we can do other than to love God is to treat others and to love our neighbors as we love ourself and so we want to be able to show that servant heart to our kids and we want to be able to model that servant heart and being in a small community I know that without a doubt they would help us in a time of need and that’s exactly what we want to be able do we want to reach out and to serve and help wherever it’s needed,” Patterson said.

Patterson used the money to buy snacks and drinks and delivered them all to Whitesboro.

“We already distributed some out to the volunteer fire department out there and at the church the rest of it is being held at our stadium and within on our campus itself and at the fire station as well so some of that will go to First Baptist Church here in Whitesboro for the people that are staying there or coming to there and the rest will distribute as families need it,” Robinson said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items at Whitesboro High School or at Shorewood Shores Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.