Tishomingo mourns 6 high school students killed in crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - 6 girls were killed in a car crash on Tuesday in Tishomingo.

Their identities have not been revealed however they were all female and students at Tishomingo High School.

The community is now processing this tragedy that superintendent Bobby Waitman said has touched every aspect of the community.

“There are several teachers that I’ve spoken to that had a very direct involvement with these students from programs that we have within the school to class room teachers that simply had a real connection with these young ladies,” Waitman said.

The school chose to hold regularly scheduled classes on Wednesday but focused that time on the students mental and emotional wellbeing.

Teachers led classroom discussions and counselors from Tishomingo and surrounding communities were available for individuals.

“We want to give them as much of a consistent environment as we can but with the focus being the individual student and their emotional needs,” Waitman said.

Beyond the school signs of support were everywhere.

Memorials were placed at the school as well as the crash site and flags were flown at half mast while flags representing the schools colors could be seen throughout the town.

Painters from 580 Paint Company spent the afternoon adding messages of support and condolences to business windows on Main Street.

“I think it helps to show the families that everyone’s thinking of them and praying for them, that everybody cares,” Linda Shea said.

Local businesses are finding ways to show support as well.

The Ameristate Bank in Tishomingo set up a fundraising campaign with 100% of the money raised going to help the families pay for funeral expenses.

“This is about the community,” said branch vice president Scott Hutchings. “This is about these families, these kids, this tragic situation and we’re here to help anybody in any way that we can.”

Dates have not been set for the funerals, however the school is plans to host a community wide memorial later this week.

“Friday evening at 7 o’clock there will be at the football field just a community wide gathering in remembrance of and honoring the lives of these young ladies,” Waitman said.

To donate to funeral costs venmo @tishstrong or send them to P.O Box 190 Tishomingo, OK 73460.

