BBB warns of storm chaser scams after natural disasters

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - We say it all the time, disasters like what we saw on Monday can bring out the best in people. Neighbors helping neighbors.

But not everyone has good intentions.

”During times of disaster emotions are running high, and crooks like to take advantage of it,” said Better Business Bureau Spokesperson, Monica Horton.

After an EF2 tornado ripped through Texoma earlier this week, Horton has a warning.

“They will try to use high pressure sales tactics,” she said.

They’re called storm chasers, scammers who claim to be out-of-town contractors offering quick repairs at a high price.

“We’ve heard situations in the past where they say there’s going to be rush on supplies and in order for you to get your repairs done in a timely fashion, we need to contract and do this right now,” said Horton.

According to Lankford Roofing Owner, Steve Polston, there are a few red flags to look for.

“First of all we have a written contract that the customer reviews and signs, then we perform the entire job, then we get paid,” said Polston.

In addition to contracting scams during these difficult times, the BBB says to be on the lookout for charity scams, home rental scams and government imposter scams.

“The best way to prevent that is to obviously be aware of these things that happen and if something doesn’t seem right obviously do your own research again, verify information before you just blindly accept it and obviously verify and do your own research before you give anybody any money,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen of Sherman Police Department.

