Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

BBB warns of storm chaser scams after natural disasters

Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores.
Damage from Monday’s tornadoes in Sherwood Shores.(James Pegram)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - We say it all the time, disasters like what we saw on Monday can bring out the best in people. Neighbors helping neighbors.

But not everyone has good intentions.

”During times of disaster emotions are running high, and crooks like to take advantage of it,” said Better Business Bureau Spokesperson, Monica Horton.

After an EF2 tornado ripped through Texoma earlier this week, Horton has a warning.

“They will try to use high pressure sales tactics,” she said.

They’re called storm chasers, scammers who claim to be out-of-town contractors offering quick repairs at a high price.

“We’ve heard situations in the past where they say there’s going to be rush on supplies and in order for you to get your repairs done in a timely fashion, we need to contract and do this right now,” said Horton.

According to Lankford Roofing Owner, Steve Polston, there are a few red flags to look for.

“First of all we have a written contract that the customer reviews and signs, then we perform the entire job, then we get paid,” said Polston.

In addition to contracting scams during these difficult times, the BBB says to be on the lookout for charity scams, home rental scams and government imposter scams.

“The best way to prevent that is to obviously be aware of these things that happen and if something doesn’t seem right obviously do your own research again, verify information before you just blindly accept it and obviously verify and do your own research before you give anybody any money,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen of Sherman Police Department.

For a list of ways you can protect yourself, visit here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tishomingo community came to Calvary Baptist Church for a prayer vigil
Prayer vigil for 6 killed in crash
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Tishomingo crash were in car that seats 4
New details released by the National Transportation Safety Board give some insight into what...
NTSB report reveals new information on deadly Tishomingo crash
A crash in Tishomingo killed 6 teenage girls on Tuesday.
Drivers concerned about Tishomingo intersection where fatal crash occurred
A memorial is set up at the crash site where 6 Tishomingo high school students were killed on...
Tishomingo mourns 6 high school students killed in crash

Latest News

One person was hurt when a plane went down in rural Southeast Bryan County.
1 injured after plane crash in Bryan County
Relief efforts continue in the areas ravaged by a tornado on Monday.
Grayson County OEM releases list of resources for tornado victims
Earlier this week Sherman city council approved 6 agenda items relating to a new hospital, with...
New hospital in Sherman nearing construction phase
Local man serving community after Monday nights tornado
Texas man serving food to Kingston community after tornado
Paris Police is asking for the publics help identifying a man.
Paris Police searching for potential witness in felony investigation