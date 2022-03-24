Clean-up efforts underway in Buncombe Creek after destructive tornado

BUNCOMBE CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - For every broken tree branch, collapsed home, and shattered heart there is someone ready to pick it up.

“I can’t imagine being anywhere else right now,” said Jessica McDoniel.

She drove from North Texas to volunteer in Buncombe Creek after her grandfather and brother’s home was destroyed by an EF2 tornado.

“We started to feel a rumble in the house and I said ‘we’re going to the basement,’ and we went down the stairs and turned and it hit and ripped through the roof off,” said Jeffrey McDoniel, who lost his home Monday night. “My grandpa said he saw the windows blow off.”

“This is 25 years of dreams,” said Jessica McDoniel. “Gone in 15 seconds ya’ll.”

Relief efforts are now in full swing.

“We have had amazing amazing outpouring of love here,” said Misty Navarrett, with the Buncombe Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

The department asked for all food donations to be dropped off at Texoma Southern Baptist Church, and for extra hands ready to clean.

“We need strong backs right now,” said Navarrett. “People bending over, picking up trash.”

Marshall County EMS also provided free tetanus shots to anyone who needed it.

“We’re knee-deep in rubble and debris,” said Jessica McDoniel. “One less thing to worry about.”

As days turn into nights after the tornado, they said the need keeps growing.

“People are tired,” said Navarrett.

The urgent need for relief is for more than just basic necessities, but also compassion.

“I do ask that if you do come, don’t come sightsee,” said Navarrett. “These are people’s lives, scattered. You’re picking up personal effects off the ground.”

