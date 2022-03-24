Texoma Local
Little City Baptist Church serving food, drinks for those in need

By Mike Rogers
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Little City Baptist Church has been serving food and drinks to the people of Little City and beyond impacted by this week’s tornado.

They’ve partnered with the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief who has been preparing food in their mobile kitchen unit in Madill while the church’s power was out. Members of the disaster relief group would then bring it to the church for them to serve.

“They’ve donated four or five meals,” said Cecil Mackey, Little City Baptist Church pastor. “We’ve had a lot of donations coming in and just trying to get that out to the people that need it. Meeting the needs in the community is what we’ve been trying to do.”

Thursday, Mackey and several members of the church made a batch of chili, to go along with the non-perishable food that’s already available.

Mackey said the church has food and beverages available, usually, from around 6 am to 8 pm. During Wednesday’s lunch hour alone, he said they served around 150 people, and close to 250 or 300 their first day.

“The first two days were a challenge because we didn’t have electricity,” Mackey said. “We had generators and lights and we happened to have space heaters and kerosene heaters.”

Mackey said people have since brought food to the church and they have plenty for everybody.

“We sit with them, we talk with them, we put people up in lodging for a night or two if they need a place to go,” Mackey said. “Whatever we can do we try to meet the need if we know there is a need.”

Mackey said the most difficult part about giving food to those in need, at the moment, is “the people who have lost everything, they don’t have a place to put anything so we can’t hardly give them anything.”

Mackey said the church, and the food, is open to anyone in need.

