Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man falls to his death at Hawaii hotel while trying to climb from one balcony to another, police say

A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.
A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.(HNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii said a man fell to his death from a hotel balcony Tuesday.

Investigators said the 39-year-old tourist, who was visiting Honolulu from Southern California, was trying to climb from the balcony of his hotel room to the neighboring room where his friend was staying. He ended up falling in the process.

Officials said it happened around 4 a.m. at the Sheraton Waikiki, and his body was later found on the pool deck.

Additional details have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details released by the National Transportation Safety Board give some insight into what...
NTSB report reveals new information on deadly Tishomingo crash
A crash in Tishomingo killed 6 teenage girls on Tuesday.
Drivers concerned about Tishomingo intersection where fatal crash occurred
Earlier this week Sherman city council approved 6 agenda items relating to a new hospital, with...
New hospital in Sherman nearing construction phase
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
One person was hurt when a plane went down in rural Southeast Bryan County.
1 injured after plane crash in Bryan County

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
The bloodshed in Mariupol is fueling allegations Moscow has committed war crimes by killing...
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming ‘next Mariupol’
President Joe Biden participates in an arrival ceremony with Polish President Andrzej Duda at...
On last Europe day, Biden meets with Polish leader, refugees
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US seeks tighter UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test
Desmond Saine
Army soldier accused of raping college student in dorm room