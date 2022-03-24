Pendery Resigns as ECU Men’s Basketball Coach

ADA, Okla (KXII) - East Central University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Max Pendery has announced his resignation as the Tigers leader to pursue other opportunities.

“I really appreciate Max and the efforts he poured into the men’s basketball program,” said Interim Athletic Director and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Matt Cole. “I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

”I’d like to thank Coach Pendery for taking the reins this past season and leading our team to the GAC quarterfinals,” said ECU Interim President Dr. Jeffery Gibson. “I wish him well.”

Pendery has been a part of the ECU coaching staff for the past two seasons, serving as the assistant coach in 2020-21 before being promoted to head coach for the 2021-22 season.

”I am so thankful to have served the past two years as a coach here at East Central and the last as the head men’s basketball coach,” stated Pendery. “It has truly been an honor to represent such a respected university and men’s basketball program.” As the assistant coach he helped the team to a 10-9 overall and 9-8 in the Great American Conference, during the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020-21.

