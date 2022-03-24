Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses

By WWBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police in Virginia say seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is believed to be a prescription medication.

Police said a mother dropped off her three children at a home along South 16th Avenue in Hopewell, Virginia, and that four children were already at the house.

Officials said the mother left the home to go to a nearby store, leaving the children essentially unsupervised, WWBT reports.

The Hopewell Fire Department was called to the home around 4:30 p.m., where crews found four children breathing but unresponsive. Their ages were 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Police said there were seven children total in the home, all of whom had taken what they suspected to be a prescription medication. All of them were taken to the hospital.

Officials said the children aged 1, 2 and 3 are in critical condition, but the other four are expected to be OK.

A search warrant was conducted, and police said they removed the prescription drugs similar to what the children may have taken.

According to police, it is believed that one of the older children, possibly around 7 years old, found the drugs and gave them to the younger kids.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Tishomingo crash were in car that seats 4
Damage from Marshall County following Monday’s tornadoes.
One dead, 16 injured after tornadoes rip through Texoma
Another calamity of Monday night’s storm, a brand new athletic facility.
Sherman High School damaged in Monday night storm
“It knocked [their] water tower on to the house.” -Britney
Tornadoes rip through Texoma, causing extensive damage to homes
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado with 130 miles per hour winds ripped...
EF2 tornado devastates Sherwood Shores neighborhood

Latest News

Voting generic
White House releases report on Native American voting rights
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
Legal experts to weigh in on last day of Jackson hearings
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
The federal transportation mask mandate ends April 18, barring another extension.
Airlines push to end COVID masking, test rules