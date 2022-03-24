Prayer vigil for 6 killed in crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Wednesday night, classmates, Tishomingo teachers and staff, neighbors, and community members came out to Calvary Baptist Church for a prayer vigil.

Songs sung, prayers prayed, and tears shed as people remembered the lives of the 6 Tishomingo High School girls who died on Tuesday.

One classmate, Dominique Davis, remembers them as some of the sweetest girls he’s ever met.

“They were really cheerful people they always knew how to make people smile when they weren’t really feeling their happiness and if I ever felt down I knew that I could just look for them, they make my day so much better,” Davis said.

There will be a candlelight vigil this Friday at the Tishomingo football stadium at 7 p.m.

