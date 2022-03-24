Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Prayer vigil for 6 killed in crash

Tishomingo community came to Calvary Baptist Church for a prayer vigil
Tishomingo community came to Calvary Baptist Church for a prayer vigil(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Wednesday night, classmates, Tishomingo teachers and staff, neighbors, and community members came out to Calvary Baptist Church for a prayer vigil.

Songs sung, prayers prayed, and tears shed as people remembered the lives of the 6 Tishomingo High School girls who died on Tuesday.

One classmate, Dominique Davis, remembers them as some of the sweetest girls he’s ever met.

“They were really cheerful people they always knew how to make people smile when they weren’t really feeling their happiness and if I ever felt down I knew that I could just look for them, they make my day so much better,” Davis said.

There will be a candlelight vigil this Friday at the Tishomingo football stadium at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Tishomingo crash were in car that seats 4
Damage from Marshall County following Monday’s tornadoes.
One dead, 16 injured after tornadoes rip through Texoma
“It knocked [their] water tower on to the house.” -Britney
Tornadoes rip through Texoma, causing extensive damage to homes
Another calamity of Monday night’s storm, a brand new athletic facility.
Sherman High School damaged in Monday night storm
The Sherman Police Department is looking for a man they said robbed a City Credit Union in...
Sherman PD searching for alleged bank robber

Latest News

Governor Abbott stopped by Grayson County with a signed disaster declaration in response to...
Gov. Greg Abbott visits Grayson Co. following deadly tornado
A Kingston man fit eight of his neighbors in his storm cellar as a tornado ripped through the...
Kingston man, neighbors take cover from tornado in storm cellar
A memorial is set up at the crash site where 6 Tishomingo high school students were killed on...
Tishomingo mourns 6 high school students killed in crash
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection