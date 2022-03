CADDO, Okla (KXII) - Jeremy Proctor is stepping down at Caddo to pursue a career in administration.

Proctor has been a steady hand at Caddo. He has been the head coach there the past ten years but was with the school for eight years before that. He has had some good teams, including a 9-3 season in 2021.

The search begins in Caddo for a new head coach.

