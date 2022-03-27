Texoma Local
Century-old Howe church re-opens after forty-year hiatus

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The strum of guitars, clapping and singing, broke a forty-year silence last Sunday.

“It’s just a blessing and an honor for me to be in something so old, yet so amazing, and God’s still here,” said Pastor Rocky Crigler.

Howe Church on the Square is celebrating its second service ever, but its history is almost 130 years in the making.

“It’s overwhelming because there is so many people from 1894,” said Crigler. “Their lives were changed.”

In the late 1800s, the congregation of First Christian Church opened their doors in Howe.

“I can guarantee you there’s angels in the rafters,” said Crigler.

Almost a hundred years later, the church disbanded and donated the site to the city after declining membership.

“The last time that it was the Christian Church, you know, I can just see them- they were probably doing hymns, you know, hearing the word like we’re doing,” said Techi Boyd, a church member.

Forty years are gone now.

There are new faces in the congregation, a new person behind the pulpit, and a new name for the church.

But the building is still the same.

“We’re kind of just like where they left off, and off we go,” said Boyd.

As they open to a new chapter, they said they’re carrying that same legacy the first congregation had in 1893.

“Hopefully, lives will be changed,” said Boyd. “The Lord’s been so good to all of us and so we just want to share it on.”

