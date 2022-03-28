4 sent to hospital after 4 shootings in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -Neighbors are uneasy in Ardmore after several shootings sent four people to the hospital this weekend.

Ardmore police have confirmed three shootings happened in succession Friday evening, and a fourth occurred the following night.

Detective Juan Galicia said police were investigating the first shooting near Cottonwood and Harris streets around 8:30 p.m., when they were called to a second shooting just before 9:00 at 2nd Avenue and G Street Northeast.

Then they were called to a third shooting at Lakeshore Landing Townhomes at 9:15, less than an hour after the first shooting.

“We heard probably about 7 or 8 shots,” Lakeshore Landing resident MiKayla Poland said. “I was sitting down in the living room and I immediately got up and was like ‘Oh my god, what was that?’ And everybody starts coming out and I immediately grabbed my phone.”

That’s when she took video of the scene.

She said her neighbors saw a light colored hatchback car drive away, and they found shells on the ground.

Poland said Ardmore police arrived right away.

“So the cop had knocked on the door and everything asking if everything was ok,” Poland said. “And a girl was like no everything is not ok. I could hear the guy moaning a little bit. A neighbor across the street over there, apparently they’re like a nurse or something. And they were trying to tourniquet the leg.”

She said the shooting shook up the complex- a gated community on the west side of Ardmore.

“We’ve all been really keeping to ourselves,” Poland said. “I know that like we have kids back here all the time and I’ve not seen anything since.”

It’s early in the investigation, but as of Sunday police said the Friday shootings are most likely connected.

In all three, the suspect was on foot when they attempted contact with a resident at the front door.

Galicia said these aren’t random acts of violence, but he still advises caution when answering the door to unexpected visitors.

He said both victims from Friday are still alive as of Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, two more were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting near 3rd Avenue and I Street Northeast.

Police don’t know if Saturday’s shooting is connected to the other crimes.

Police ask residents living near the crime scenes to check any home security cameras, and contact them if anything was captured.

