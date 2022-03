SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - An Emergency Declaration was issued for Sherwood Shores on Friday evening.

The burn ban went into effect at 2:00 p.m. on March 25, 2022, and will continue through March 30 at 8:00 a.m. unless extended by Commissioners Court or superseded by Commissioners Court burn ban order.

The burn ban is only for Sherwood Shores.

