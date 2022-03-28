Former accounting manager pleads guilty to stealing from Chickasaw Nation

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man pled guilty to stealing more than $225,000 from the Chickasaw Nation on Friday.

Federal Prosecutors in Muskogee said Christopher Wallace Covington, age 41, of Ada, was an accountant manager within the Chickasaw Nation Department of Treasury, Division of Headquarters Finance, stole and obtained by fraud more than $225,000.00 and less than $550,000.00 from the Chickasaw Nation.

Federal Prosecutors said Covington redirected funds from the Chickasaw Nation’s General Fund bank account to his personal Coinbase.com account.

The offense is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment, a fine of $250,000.00, or both.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.