Grass fire breaks out in Grayson County

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - A grass fire broke out in Grayson County Friday evening.

Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue said they were toned out to a grass fire at 289 and McConnell at 2:59 p.m.

Firefighters said the grassfire was started by a burn pile that got away from them, but it was small and able to be contained fairly quickly.

Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue want people to remember that although Grayson County is not under a burn ban, fires can get away quickly when the humidity is low or in windy conditions.

