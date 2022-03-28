Home catches fire in Johnston Co.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fire broke out early Saturday morning at a home in Johnston County.

The Johnston County Emergency Management said they were called out to a structure fire in Wapanucka around 2:00 a.m.

The Wapanucka Fire, Coleman Volunteer Fire Department, Tishomingo Fire, PSO, JCEM, and JCEMS all responded.

The Johnston County Emergency Management said they believe a wood burning stove was the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross had been contacted to assist the family.

