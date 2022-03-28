Texoma Local
Suspect dead after trooper-involved shooting in Ada

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A suspect is dead after a trooper-involved shooting in Pontotoc County Saturday evening.

OHP said Ada Police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in town.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Timothy Yocum, fired a gun at officers and then barricaded himself in the apartment.

The OHP Tactical Team was called to Yocum’s apartment, where he shot at them again.

OHP said they returned fire, shooting and killing Yocum.

No one else was injured, and OHP says the troopers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

This is an ongoing investigation.

