Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Van Alstyne alum Austin Cuthbertson win national championship

Austin Cuthbertson wins powerlifting national championship
By Hunter Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Videos and images provided by Melissa Hopson Cuthbertson

CHICAGO, Illinois (KXII) -Van Alstyne alum Austin Cuthbertson is now a national champion powerlifter for Midland University.

Cuthbertson took home first place in the 2022 USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals for Men’s Equipped in the 56kg weight class.

The former panther set personal bests in squat (205kg), bench press (112.5kg), and deadlift (175kg). He completing three successful deadlifts to finish with a total score of 492.5kg

Last year as a senior at Van Alstyne, Cuthbertson became a state champion in powerlifting. Now, a year later to the day, he is a national champion.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, previous Mall owner Friedman Real Estate finalized the sale of the 530,000...
Midway Mall sold to Florida-based developer, store owner reacts
Neighbors are uneasy in Ardmore after several shootings sent four people to the hospital this...
4 sent to hospital after 4 shootings in Ardmore
An Ada man pled guilty to stealing more than $225,000 from the Chickasaw Nation on Friday.
Former accounting manager pleads guilty to stealing from Chickasaw Nation
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
A Durant man accused of slashing another man’s throat two years ago was arrested in Love County.
Durant man accused of slashing man’s throat arrested in Love Co.

Latest News

Gunter-Howe Baseball Highlights
Gunter-Howe Baseball Highlights
Gunter-Bells Softball Highlights
Gunter-Bells Softball Highlights
SOSU-OCU Baseball Highlights
SOSU-OCU Baseball Highlights
SOSU-OCU Baseball Highlights
SOSU-OCU Baseball Highlights
Gunter-Howe Baseball Highlights
Gunter-Howe Baseball Highlights