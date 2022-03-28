Van Alstyne alum Austin Cuthbertson win national championship

Videos and images provided by Melissa Hopson Cuthbertson

CHICAGO, Illinois (KXII) -Van Alstyne alum Austin Cuthbertson is now a national champion powerlifter for Midland University.

Cuthbertson took home first place in the 2022 USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals for Men’s Equipped in the 56kg weight class.

The former panther set personal bests in squat (205kg), bench press (112.5kg), and deadlift (175kg). He completing three successful deadlifts to finish with a total score of 492.5kg

Last year as a senior at Van Alstyne, Cuthbertson became a state champion in powerlifting. Now, a year later to the day, he is a national champion.

