20 killed in attack on clandestine cock fight in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Twenty people are dead after gunmen burst into a clandestine cock fight in western Mexico.

Prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan say the attack occurred late Sunday near the town of Zinapecuaro.

The dead include three women, and four people were wounded.

The office says drug cartels and gangs have been fighting in the area.

Michoacan has been the scene of a longstanding turf battle between local cartels and the Jalisco cartel, from the neighboring state of Jalisco.

The fighting has included the use of bomb-dropping drones, landmines and home-made armored cars.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.