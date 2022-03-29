Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Biden to sign federal anti-lynching bill

President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill on Tuesday that would make lynching a federal hate crime.

Congress approved the legislation earlier this month with overwhelming bipartisan support. It’s called the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act of 2022.

Till was lynched by a group of white men in 1955 in Mississippi when he was just 14. The men said the boy had whistled at a white woman.

An exhibit in the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta shows Emmett Till and his mother.
An exhibit in the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta shows Emmett Till and his mother.(Source: CNN)

Till’s slaying sparked national and was a catalyst for the emerging civil rights movement.

Advocates have been trying to pass federal anti-lynching legislation for more than a century.

The president and Vice President Kamala Harris are both set to speak about the new law Tuesday afternoon from the White House Rose Garden.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, previous Mall owner Friedman Real Estate finalized the sale of the 530,000...
Midway Mall sold to Florida-based developer, store owner reacts
Neighbors are uneasy in Ardmore after several shootings sent four people to the hospital this...
4 sent to hospital after 4 shootings in Ardmore
An Ada man pled guilty to stealing more than $225,000 from the Chickasaw Nation on Friday.
Former accounting manager pleads guilty to stealing from Chickasaw Nation
A man serving a 60-year sentence for multiple charges out of Bryan and Atoka County escaped...
Oklahoma Department of Corrections searching for escaped inmate
New details released by the National Transportation Safety Board give some insight into what...
NTSB report reveals new information on deadly Tishomingo crash

Latest News

Will Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, said she's never seen him go 'off' like he did on Chris...
Members of Will Smith’s family express surprise at Oscar slap
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club...
FTC sues Intuit to stop ‘bait-and-switch’ TurboTax ads
Oklahoma State Senator Frank Simpson met with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to...
Oklahoma Department of Transportation to investigate Tishomingo intersection
Will Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, said she's never seen him go 'off' like he did on Chris...
Will Smith's family talks about Oscar slap
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs