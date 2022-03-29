Bonham Multi-purpose Complex holding town hall next month

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A town hall meeting will be held in Bonham next month to discuss the future of the VA hospital there.

Judge Moore has scheduled a Town Hall meeting tentatively for Tuesday, April 12th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Multi-Purpose Complex. He plans to invite State and Federal officials for the community to have interaction and voice their concerns.

Dr. Steven Holt said community involvement is necessary for the department of veteran’s affairs to assess the needs of the community that uses the hospital. Adding that all veterans, young and elderly, need to continue to use the services at the VA not only for their benefit, but for the benefit of helping to keep services in Bonham.

The VA not only looks at the financial aspect for their bottom line, but also looks at the veteran utilization numbers when determining decisions to keep or move services.

Dr. Holt said the items considered in making any changes are:

1. Demand – what is the demand for services in the area.

2. Access – is the facility providing adequate access by veterans who need services.

3. Impact on Mission - the facility must be as effective in meeting the veterans’ needs as every other facility in the area in care comparison.

4. Cost Effectiveness – sustainability. Veterans are definitely the priority, but here is nothing in the draft concerning impact on the community.

By the middle to the end of next year, 2023, the recommendations will be given to the President. After the President looks over the recommendations, he will then give them to Congress. Congress will either reject or approve them. After the process has possibly passed in Congress, the funding is another hurdle.

It could be five to ten years before changes are implemented, as stated by Dr. Holt. There is a possibility of some function of Bonham VA to move to Garland if someone wanted to push for a quick win but Dr. Holt said he is working to fill the Garland facility with other functions. He is working to move a hospice section from the Dallas VA NH to the Garland facility.

