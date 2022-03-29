Durant man accused of slashing man’s throat arrested in Love Co.

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man accused of slashing another man’s throat two years ago was arrested in Love County.

According to court documents from The State of Oklahoma, on May 24, 2020 The Marshall County Sheriffs Office responded to an aggravated assault with a knife.

Officers said Michael Donald Reven told them sometime around midnight, he was sleeping on his couch when he heard a knock on his front door, when he opened the door he found 51-year-old Melvin Douglas Teafatiller standing on his porch.

Reven told officers he opened his screen door, stepped outside to the front porch and asked Teafatiller what he was doing at his home so late at night, and while he turned around to shut his screen door he felt pressure on his neck.

Reven said he didn’t feel any pain when Teafatiller cut his throat but knew something bad had just happened.

According to court documents, after slashing Reven’s throat, Teafatiller ran across the victims yard and got into the passenger side of a GMC pickup driven by his bother in law, Brian King, and drove off.

Reven told police he was squirting blood everywhere, and when he removed his hand to look at his neck in his bathroom mirror he thought it was over and that he was going to die, so he took a towel, wrapped it around his neck and went to get his phone to call 911, but his phone was dead, so he plugged it into the charger, sat down and began smoking a cigarette.

Reven said as he continued to smoke his cigarette, he realized he was not dead yet and told himself he still had a chance.

According to court documents, Reven was able to walk up the street to his children’s grandfather’s house, James Ferrell, and had Ferrell drive him to the hospital.

Court documents state that approximately 15 minutes had passed from the time Reven got his throat slashed and the time he approached Ferrell’s house.

Reven told authorities that Teafatiller later apologized to him and said he was on methamphetamine at the time of the attack.

Records show Teafatiller entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday, his bond is set at $100,000.

