Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Members of Will Smith’s family express surprise at Oscar slap

Will Smith's mother and sister express surprise at the incident that played out on national television. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Count Will Smith’s family among those who were shocked by him slapping comedian Chris Rock Sunday night during the 94th Academy Awards telecast.

His mother Carolyn Smith told WPVI in Philadelphia that such a display of violence is out of character for him.

“He is a very even, people person. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime,” she said. “... As I’ve said, I’ve never seen him do that.”

His sister Ellen Smith said her brother has gone through a lot on his way to fame.

“People say I wish they were in such and such, your shoes, and oh those are my goals,” she said. “But you don’t know what it takes to get there. And I’ve had conversations with him, and it really broke my heart listening to the things he says he went through to get to where he is.”

Smith has since apologized for his attack on Chris Rock after Rock, a presenter at the awards show, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said Monday they are investigating the incident. Rock has declined to press charges.

Will Smith’s Oscar win was overshadowed by him slapping Chris Rock for a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. (CNN, ABC, A.M.P.A.S., INSTAGRAM, TWITTER)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Earlier this month, previous Mall owner Friedman Real Estate finalized the sale of the 530,000...
Midway Mall sold to Florida-based developer, store owner reacts
Neighbors are uneasy in Ardmore after several shootings sent four people to the hospital this...
4 sent to hospital after 4 shootings in Ardmore
An Ada man pled guilty to stealing more than $225,000 from the Chickasaw Nation on Friday.
Former accounting manager pleads guilty to stealing from Chickasaw Nation
A man serving a 60-year sentence for multiple charges out of Bryan and Atoka County escaped...
Oklahoma Department of Corrections searching for escaped inmate
New details released by the National Transportation Safety Board give some insight into what...
NTSB report reveals new information on deadly Tishomingo crash

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club...
FTC sues Intuit to stop ‘bait-and-switch’ TurboTax ads
Oklahoma State Senator Frank Simpson met with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to...
Oklahoma Department of Transportation to investigate Tishomingo intersection
Will Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, said she's never seen him go 'off' like he did on Chris...
Will Smith's family talks about Oscar slap
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs