New traffic signal installed in Sherman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new traffic signal is going in on a major Sherman road.
The new traffic signal is located on South FM 1417, Heritage Pkwy, at Park Avenue, just south of the Valero and Dollar General.
The Sherman Police Department said the traffic signal will be activated on March 29, and initially the signal will flash red for all traffic at the intersection.
Police said the signal will be placed in “full signal mode” on April 5th.
