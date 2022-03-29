Oklahoma Department of Transportation to investigate Tishomingo intersection

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma State Senator Frank Simpson met with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to discuss possible changes to the intersection where a crash killed six teenage girls on March 22, 2022.

Senator Simpson said ODOT will conduct an evaluation into the layout of that intersection to determine if it contributed to the crash.

“I have travelled that intersection hundreds of times myself, and it is very dangerous,” Senator Simpson said. “My fear is that it was just a matter of time before a tragedy such as this occurred, but we must do whatever necessary to make sure this never happens again”.

The senator did not give a timeline for the investigation.

