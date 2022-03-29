Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Oklahoma Department of Transportation to investigate Tishomingo intersection

Oklahoma State Senator Frank Simpson met with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to...
Oklahoma State Senator Frank Simpson met with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to discuss possible changes to the intersection where a crash killed six teenage girls.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma State Senator Frank Simpson met with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to discuss possible changes to the intersection where a crash killed six teenage girls on March 22, 2022.

Senator Simpson said ODOT will conduct an evaluation into the layout of that intersection to determine if it contributed to the crash.

“I have travelled that intersection hundreds of times myself, and it is very dangerous,” Senator Simpson said. “My fear is that it was just a matter of time before a tragedy such as this occurred, but we must do whatever necessary to make sure this never happens again”.

The senator did not give a timeline for the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, previous Mall owner Friedman Real Estate finalized the sale of the 530,000...
Midway Mall sold to Florida-based developer, store owner reacts
Neighbors are uneasy in Ardmore after several shootings sent four people to the hospital this...
4 sent to hospital after 4 shootings in Ardmore
An Ada man pled guilty to stealing more than $225,000 from the Chickasaw Nation on Friday.
Former accounting manager pleads guilty to stealing from Chickasaw Nation
A man serving a 60-year sentence for multiple charges out of Bryan and Atoka County escaped...
Oklahoma Department of Corrections searching for escaped inmate
New details released by the National Transportation Safety Board give some insight into what...
NTSB report reveals new information on deadly Tishomingo crash

Latest News

A man was flown to the hospital after being thrown from a motorcycle during a crash in...
One hospitalized after crash in McCurtain Co.
A town hall meeting will be held in Bonham next month to discuss the future of the VA hospital...
Bonham Multi-purpose Complex holding town hall next month
Twenty people are dead after gunmen burst into a clandestine cock fight in western Mexico.
20 killed in attack on clandestine cock fight in Mexico
A new traffic signal is going in on a major Sherman road.
New traffic signal installed in Sherman