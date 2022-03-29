One hospitalized after crash in McCurtain Co.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to the hospital after being thrown from a motorcycle during a crash in McCurtain County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on County Road Old 98 Highway at 2:03 p.m.

Troopers said a Kawasaki Motorcycle driven by 40-year-old Zacharey McDaniel, of Antlers, was headed southbound when he crossed over the center line of County Road Old 98 Highway and crashed into a Ford Escape driven by 66-year-old Marvin Halcomb, of Wright City.

McDaniel had multiple injuries and was flown to the OU Medical Center.

Halcomb was transported by the McCurtain County EMS to McCurtain Memorial in Idabel.

Troopers said McDaniel had multiple injuries but is in stable condition. Halcomb also sustained multiple injuries, but was treated and released.

