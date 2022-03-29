Texoma Local
Cloudy, Windy Today, Severe Storms After Midnight

Damaging winds will remain the primary threat.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brian Briggs
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A Wind Advisory is in effect for our northwest counties for the potential of wind gusts to 45 MPH through this evening into early tomorrow.

While most of our Tuesday will remain dry, showers and storms will move back into the picture mainly after midnight, ending around 6AM. Damaging winds will be the main threat, though an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures hover near seasonal heading into the weekend, with highs in the 60′s and 70′s. Some lower end rain chances will be around for Friday night into Saturday, as well as Sunday into Monday.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Tuesday: Cloudy, very windy

Tuesday night: 80% thunderstorms, severe possible

Wednesday: 20% rain morning, windy and cooler

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny skies

Friday night: 20% Showers, thunderstorms

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday: Sunny skies

Sunday night: 30% showers, storms

Monday: 30% Showers, storms

Brian Briggs

Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

