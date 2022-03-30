Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

2 servings of avocado a week helps your heart health, study says

Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.
Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Good news if you like avocados; eating them is a great way to help out your heart health.

A new government study found eating at least two servings a week, which adds up to one avocado, reduced the risk of having a heart attack by 21%.

It also said that eating avocado instead of eggs, yogurt, cheese, margarine, butter, or processed meats, like bacon, was especially beneficial.

Experts said anything you can do to improve your heart health is a step in the right direction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated heart disease takes a life every 36 seconds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, previous Mall owner Friedman Real Estate finalized the sale of the 530,000...
Midway Mall sold to Florida-based developer, store owner reacts
Sherwood Shores survives tornado by holding onto his porch pole with his body flying in the air
Sherwood Shores man survives tornado by holding onto his porch pole
Sherman ISD Superintendent Dr. David Hicks
Hicks leaving as Sherman superintendent
A Durant man accused of slashing another man’s throat two years ago was arrested in Love County.
Durant man accused of slashing man’s throat arrested in Love Co.
Missouri man arrested in Johnston County after multi-county pursuit with a gun, marijuana and a...
Missouri man arrested for eluding after pursuit in 3 Oklahoma counties

Latest News

A Houston physician was convicted for unlawfully prescribing over $1M worth of opioid pills.
Doctor convicted for prescribing over $1M in opioid pills, ‘Las Vegas cocktail’ of drugs
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Fetuses found at abortion activist's home
The Metropolitan Police Department says officers were responding to a tip about “potential...
5 fetuses found inside DC home of anti-abortion activist
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russians leaving Chernobyl as fighting rages elsewhere