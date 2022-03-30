Donate shoes to foster kids in need

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - CASA of Southern Oklahoma needs your help to make sure kids in need have shoes to wear.

Court Appointed Special Advocates help make sure a child doesn’t get lost in the system when they’re placed in foster care. The organization is holding a shoe drive in April.

They’re accepting gently used or brand new shoes of any size.

Get entered in a drawing for six flags tickets by bringing shoe donations to the kickoff event at Holland Health Friday from 12 to 2 p.m.

The shoes will be given to kids with CASA who are in the foster system, as well as kids with Sara’s Project, Community Youth Services, and The Family Shelter.

Amy Martens with CASA said the event will help raise awareness about CASA, and also help care for the kids in CASA’s care.

“Kids grow every year, and a lot of them, when they’re placed in foster care, their belongings don’t come with them,” Martens said. “Say they might have to be moved to a new foster home, they might not take those belongings with them. And what kid doesn’t want a new pair of shoes or something trendy, cool to start a new school when they’re in this difficult phase of their life?”

CASA will be collecting shoes until the beginning of May

Drop off shoes at the Carter County Courthouse, Holland Health, Ardmore BancFirst on Main Street, the county building centers in Ardmore, Madill, and Marietta, Ardmore First National Bank on Main Street and Sendero Pediatric Therapy.

If you’d like to make a difference in the lives of children who have been abused or not cared for, consider becoming a CASA.

“These kids have a special place in my heart because they come from hard homes. Their home life isn’t the best,” Martens said. “We are the ones who are the constant in their life. Some caseworkers may change, but the CASA is the one who’s going to stick with them through the life of the case-anywhere from a year to two or three. That CASA can provide them with care, with needs they may have. We check in with counselors, with education, we work well with DHS to make sure that that child is having their needs met while they are in the foster care system and placed out of their home.”

Visit www.casaok.org to learn how to get started.

As of Wednesday, there are 14 children in Southern Oklahoma who need someone on their side.

