Marshall County EMS introduces new tornado cleanup information email

By Kemper Ball
Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - The cleanup effort is continuing in Kingston following last weeks tornado and Marshall County emergency management is giving people effected by it a new way to ask questions.

The tornado left a trail of destruction in its path and hundreds of people across Kingston asking what the next step is.

“Its a long slow process,” said Marshall County EMS director Daniel Nixon. “There’s a lot of debris and a lot of things to move and a lot of moving parts in the background.”

Nixon has been overseeing a lot of the cleanup and it’s a big undertaking.

“The phones have been ringing off the hook,” Nixon said. “Emails have been coming in and some of the emails were getting, I’ve lost emails from several people and they’re not necessarily lost but once they get buried at the bottom of your inbox it takes a while to get to them.”

Marshall co ems gets thousands of emails a day.

So to help keep track of ones specifically requesting information on tornado cleanup they’ve set up a new email, info@marshallcountyok.com.

“Any questions, anything anyone wants to know any information anyone wants to pass along.”

The address was set up on Monday and Nixon says they’ve already received several questions as well as offers to help out.

“We’ve had questions as simple as where do we report our damage, how do we report our damage, or hey we’ve got a back hold or a skid steer we’re willing to come help,” Nixon said.

In addition to the new email Nixon says they’ll be holding a special event this Saturday at the Marshall county expo center.

“The red cross will be there to help fill out paper work and just different organizations that these people need to be in contact with to help this process along,” Nixon said.

That event is this Saturday starting at 10 am and going until 5 pm.

