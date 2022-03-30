Missouri man arrested for eluding after pursuit in 3 Oklahoma counties

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Missouri man was pulled over by officers in Tushka in Atoka County Tuesday when he sped off and drove south on US Highway 69.

“He took some evasive maneuvers on a few exits,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton.

Hampton said Jaylin Britton continued southbound on US Highway 69, troopers were alerted by Atoka County deputies about the pursuit and a trooper spotted Britton on at US 69 and Ury Road.

The Durant Police Department had set up a road block south of the US 69 and Ury Road intersection, Hampton said.

“When (Britton) saw that road block he exited the highway and went north on state Highway 48,” Hampton said.

Hampton said Britton was not initially pulled over by law enforcement in Bryan County. He said once he spotted a law enforcement vehicle he took off and started passing vehicles on the shoulder on US 69 and his actions initiated another pursuit.

Hampton said it’s unknown why Britton was in the area.

As the pursuit ensued Britton sped up State Highway 48 at speeds of 125 to 130 mph.

“He was passing vehicles and semis going up hills and blew the intersection at Kenefic and he probably blew that intersection at 60 to 80 mph,” Hampton said.

Hampton said Britton drove through an assisting Atoka County Deputy’s road block on Highway 48 and began to slow down.

Hampton and another Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper caught up to Britton on Highway 48 south of Egypt Road where he stopped and he was taken into custody.

During their investigation OHP found a rifle, an unknown sum of money, two containers of marijuana and a black ski mask that belonged to Britton in his car.

“He’s an extreme safety risk,” Hampton said. “Not just to the public, and there were some drivers that were impacted by the pursuit that we’re interviewing, but to the troopers and deputies and police officers chasing him,” Hampton said.

Britton was taken to the Johnston County Jail for endangering others while eluding and officer and his bond has not been set.

