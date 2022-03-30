Sherwood Shores man survives tornado by holding onto his porch pole

SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - It has been a week since deadly storms ripped through Texas and Oklahoma but the stories of what happened that night keep coming to light.

Donny Young’s porch is the only thing still standing on the Young family home after it got hit last week in the deadly tornado.

Young said he was holding onto for dear life a pole on the porch as his body was flying in the air as he was trying to get inside to his family.

“Right here would be the living room and kitchen area,” Young said.

Young said he was outside checking on his dog in his barn when the EF-2 tornado came through Sherwood Shores.

“Right here was the barn it was a carport and a barn and I had ran through here that’s where the dog was and it had a back door and the trailer was right here, we are probably standing about in the living room,” Young said.

Young said moments later, a neighbor’s trailer was in his barn, and their boat flew into his house, where his wife and 2 kids were.

“The wind took my legs out and it was kind of muddy and I flew onto my back and I was like I’m gonna get my babies,” Young said.

Young said, as he was trying to get inside to his family, he was holding on to the porch with his legs flying in the air, for roughly 10 seconds, he said he thought that was it.

“As soon as the storm was done I ran around trying to find them, throwing off all the walls and finally they screamed and I found them in a tiny space where the wall had fallen over and they were there,” Young said.

Young said they’ve been staying at their family’s home in Sherwood Shores that was luckily untouched.

Now, they’re looking for a new place, counting their blessings.

“It’s just time to clean up and then we will try to rebuild something and try to move on from this, we are just glad to be alive,” Young said.

