Westheimer Performing Arts Center nearing end of construction

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore High School’s performing arts center is nearing the end of construction.

Wednesday afternoon they opened up the construction site for the community and students to take a look.

“It’s really, really big. I’m just impressed by how roomy it is,” freshman trumpet player Jocelyn Dennis said.

“I’m really excited, because I do a lot of plays at the Goddard Center,” sophomore drama student Italey Brantley said. “And I feel like the stage is just kind of small and it’s a very old facility. So getting to have this, and do school plays here- it’s really exciting.”

The Jerome Westheimer Performance Art Center still has a long way to go-sheetrock to be put up, seats to be installed, and curtains to be hung.

But after almost two years, these students are excited to see their dream stage come to life.

“It was a lot bigger than I thought it was going to be,” Brantley said. “Especially the stage, it’s so big, I feel like there’s so many different things that you can use with it and it’s just like up-to-date stuff. So it’s really exciting to see that we get to finally have that.”

Associate fine arts director Chauvin Aaron said that bigger stage will open up opportunities for bigger productions.

“I just think about the big productions that we see in Oklahoma City and Dallas and New York City,” Aaron said “Before this building was here those things were not an option, because we didn’t have the set up. The loading dock and the space specifications that many of those performing groups have. You have to have certain parameters for them to be able to perform in that venue. And so with this state of the art facility, all of those possibilities are available to us in our community.”

“I mean there’s going to be rooms where we can actually prepare,” Dennis. “The practice rooms are a lot bigger than what we were used to, and then we actually get a huge room where we can rehearse as a band instead of having to rehearse on the stage.”

And they’re looking forward to making it happen.

“We will get the keys by October,” Aaron said “It will be our building and then we’re going to really start planning events for January 2023.”

“Just getting to perform on the stage. There’s so many seats, so getting to have like as many people as possible come and watch,’ Brantley said.

“I’m just really excited to see what the future holds for this place,” Dennis said.

Anyone who wants to take a tour of the facility can call the Ardmore High School fine arts department and ask for Chauvin Aaron.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

