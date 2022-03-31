Hill excited to continue success with Kingston Football

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) -After Tommy Bare stepped down the head football coach for Kingston High School, Brad Hill was hired to take the reins of the Redskins program.

”They were 10-0 in 3A not very long ago and they’re used to winning in all their sports,” said Brad Hill. “I think I can bring some winning experience but they already do win. I know coach Bare and I know these guys, I’ve known them for a long time. Coach Bare was the head coach at Hugo when I was the quarterback at Idabel. We just kind of want to continue what they have going and try to bring what we can to improve on it.”

Coach Hill comes to Kingston after spend the last five years as the head coach at Moore High School. Hill guided the team to a 6A state semifinals appearance in 2019.

Hill is a native of Idabel and is very familiar with Texoma. He served as the defensive coordinator at Bonham High School when is uncle Ronnie Hill was the Purple Warriors head coach and athletic director.

Hill’s cousin Jeff Hill was also recently named the head football coach and AD at S&S High School.

