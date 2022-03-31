Texoma Local
Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law

Stitt signs anti trans bill
Stitt signs anti trans bill(KSWO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill into law that prevents transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams.

The first-term Republican signed the bill on Wednesday.

He was flanked by more than a dozen young female athletes, including his eighth-grade daughter Piper.

Dubbed the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” the bill took effect immediately with the governor’s signature.

It applies to female sports teams in both high school and college.

The new law was quickly panned by civil rights groups as unnecessarily targeting a group of people who already are marginalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

