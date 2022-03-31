Texoma Local
Surrounding communities send support to Kingston schools following tornado

Donations from the Plainview Middle School student councils drive to send aid to Kingston...
Donations from the Plainview Middle School student councils drive to send aid to Kingston schools following the recent tornado.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston is still picking up after last week’s disastrous tornado but neighboring communities are picking them up, especially the kids who go to Kingston schools.

“We tell our students we compete against them in sports but these are our people,” said Plainview middle school student council sponsor April Brunk.

Last weeks tornado did a lot of damage in Kingston. and while the schools were left unharmed many students and teachers were directly affected.

Kingston elementary principal David Gill says schools across the area wasted no time offering their help.

“There’s not a surrounding school that hasn’t reached out to me to know what they can do,” Gill said.

Brunk was among those looking to help, but she wanted to include her students.

So she suggested a school wide drive to gather supplies to send to Kingston.

“It started with contacting the red cross,” Brunk said. “Contacting Kingston schools trying to find out what they needed. Going with lists from both places kind of narrowed it down.”

They collected shoes and socks, food and sanitation supplies.

In just three days they collected more than anyone expected.

“Probably at least 2,500-3,000 items easily” Brunk said. “We covered seven tables and then stacked water.”

Plainview students also wrote letters of support to the students in Kingston.

“We hung them up where kids can come by and read them,” Gill said. “We took them to their classes and let teachers say hey this is what other kids are wanting to tell you.”

Donations and well wishes are still coming in and Brunk and gill say they expected nothing less from their neighbors.

“It just shows you how important community is,” Brunk said. “And how special a place our Texoma is.”

