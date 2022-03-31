Texas schools eligible for additional funding due to pandemic

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency announced that school districts in Texas may be eligible for additional funding.

The decision comes after numerous school systems reported huge revenue losses due to a drop in attendance.

The districts are using the average attendance for the 2019 - 2020 school year, or pre-pandemic attendance to establish the upcoming amount of funding.

Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operation of Sherman ISD, Tyson Bennett, says the decision will be a big help after the district reported a whopping one million dollar impact.

“If you look at our attendance rate this year, we’re about 90%, we’re used to being at about 96% attendance so that makes a huge impact so it’s going to be really helpful utilize an attendance rate that will make up some that impact,” said Bennett.

It’ll be available to all school districts that have experienced a decline in attendance rate due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will apply to the first four reporting periods of the current school year.

