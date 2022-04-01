2022 Hot Summer Nights lineup released

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman has announced the 2022 lineup for its annual free concert series Hot Summer Nights, and there’s some big acts coming to town.

Hot Summer Nights lineup:

June 2- Diamond Rio, Ragland

June 9- Jo Dee Messina, with special guest Jen Phillips

June 16- Micky Dolenz the Voice of the Monkees, Jim Stewarts

June 23- Jack Ingram, Greg & Sawyer Guymon

July 7- Filter, Sons of Fannin

July 14- Let It Rock Bon Jovi Tribute Band, Taylor Walker

July 21- C&C Music Factory, Cela Harper

July 28- Alien Ant Farm, AC/TC

Concerts will be on Thursday’s at 405 N. Rusk Street at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about the concerts you can check out Hot Summer Nights’ Facebook page.

