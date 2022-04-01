Texoma Local
2022 Hot Summer Nights lineup released

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman has announced the 2022 lineup for its annual free concert series Hot Summer Nights, and there’s some big acts coming to town.

Hot Summer Nights lineup:

  • June 2- Diamond Rio, Ragland
  • June 9- Jo Dee Messina, with special guest Jen Phillips
  • June 16- Micky Dolenz the Voice of the Monkees, Jim Stewarts
  • June 23- Jack Ingram, Greg & Sawyer Guymon
  • July 7- Filter, Sons of Fannin
  • July 14- Let It Rock Bon Jovi Tribute Band, Taylor Walker
  • July 21- C&C Music Factory, Cela Harper
  • July 28- Alien Ant Farm, AC/TC

Concerts will be on Thursday’s at 405 N. Rusk Street at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about the concerts you can check out Hot Summer Nights’ Facebook page.

The news is out! Hot Summer Nights 2022 is going to be a whole lot of fun...

Posted by Hot Summer Nights on Friday, April 1, 2022
