2022 Hot Summer Nights lineup released
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman has announced the 2022 lineup for its annual free concert series Hot Summer Nights, and there’s some big acts coming to town.
Hot Summer Nights lineup:
- June 2- Diamond Rio, Ragland
- June 9- Jo Dee Messina, with special guest Jen Phillips
- June 16- Micky Dolenz the Voice of the Monkees, Jim Stewarts
- June 23- Jack Ingram, Greg & Sawyer Guymon
- July 7- Filter, Sons of Fannin
- July 14- Let It Rock Bon Jovi Tribute Band, Taylor Walker
- July 21- C&C Music Factory, Cela Harper
- July 28- Alien Ant Farm, AC/TC
Concerts will be on Thursday’s at 405 N. Rusk Street at 7:00 p.m.
For more information about the concerts you can check out Hot Summer Nights’ Facebook page.
