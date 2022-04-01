Esports tournament welcomes over a dozen Oklahoma schools

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - This weekend athletes are taking the stage and the leader board for an esports tournament. Why video games could help some high schoolers with their future.

In the age of technology, gaming seeks to upstage traditional sports with esports, a competition of the mind.

“The same rules apply today as they would to any other activity because of the OSSAA’s decision to bring esports into the schools as a recognized athletic event,” said William Bray, esports director and IT director for Atoka Public Schools.

As of last September, esports in Oklahoma is a recognized activity for competition. Bray organized the second annual esports invitational hosted by the Choctaw Nation.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to get a better idea or understanding of what esports could look like here in Oklahoma as we move forward,” said Bray.

“I’ve seen some of our students here today that’s in wheelchairs, that they have, that people with disabilities have that capability to still get a scholarship and be successful in life. That is awesome,” said Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation.

16 schools across the state of Oklahoma, including Durant, Tushka and Atoka, brought teams to participate in a competition playing Overwatch and Super Smash Bros.

“There’s obviously a large group of kids that look to gaming as their outlet, their source, it’s their connection to other people,” said Bray.

Bray said esports not only builds communities and hones teamwork skills, but can help them gain access to higher education opportunities and scholarships.

“It’s amazing to watch how quick these kids can react with hand eye coordination and stuff like that,” said Bray.

“To see it as a talent if you will just like you do baseball, basketball, all those types of things. I think that’s the thing that’s impressing to me,” said Batton.

The tournament will end Saturday. Admission is $5 and children 10 and under are free. Bray encourages anyone interested or wanting to know more to check out the event by visiting Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. or by streaming their Twitch page.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.