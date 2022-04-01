Texoma Local
Sunny, Warmer Weekend, Windy for Sunday

The “Big Rain” comes Monday
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The weekend looks quite nice with highs in the 70s to near 80 under sunny to partly cloudy skies. Nights will be milder with lows near 50. It will become quite windy on Sunday as another upper wave approaches. This wave passes Monday, it will have fairly moist air to work with so some locally heavy precipitation in the one to two inch range is possible on Monday, a good day for a soaking that we certainly need!

The longer-range forecast into mid-week shows a strong cold front barreling through, leaving us windy and rather cool for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Saturday: Sunny, moderate breeze, nice!

Sunday: Sunny and windy

Monday: 90% Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy

Thursday: Sunny, windy

Friday: Sunny and breezy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

